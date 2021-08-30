   
Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September...
Work: absences of more than one month increase...
Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by...
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe...
Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 August 2021
    Brussels’ Cirque Royal reopens from 3 September
    Work: absences of more than one month increase
    Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by 90%
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe City?
    Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals
    None of Brussels’ intensive care patients had received a vaccine
    Alarming shortage of maths teachers in Flemish secondary schools
    ‘Hedgehogs are not pets’: Too many ending up in shelters
    Brussels focuses on video surveillance in move towards a ‘Smart City’
    3M vows to follow Flemish environmental safety measures
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time
    Paralympics: Joachim Gérard and Jef Vandorpe make tennis quarterfinals
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels can now transfer Covid patients to Flemish hospitals

    Monday, 30 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Starting from today/Monday, Brussels can transfer coronavirus patients to hospitals in Flanders or Wallonia to take the increasing pressure off the Capital-Region’s intensive care units.

    Currently, almost 40% of Belgium’s coronavirus patients in intensive care are admitted to Brussels hospitals.

    The General Municipal Hospital in the city of Aalst, in the East Flanders province, has already admitted four patients from Brussels, according to patient care director Sabine Siau.

    “The intention is to count on the solidarity between hospitals to ensure a good distribution, and within Flanders, there is even more available bed capacity,” she said on Flemish radio on Monday morning.

    “The advantage is that this way we can offer a better quality of care, but we will not overburden our care staff either,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the Aalst hospital is still expecting a general increase in the number of Covid patients across the country, as a result of returning travellers at the end of the holiday period and the schools opening their doors again.

    On top of that, Siau stressed that the patients who still end up in hospital from Covid-19 now are, in most cases, non-vaccinated people.

    According to Kenneth Coenye, a head doctor at the Sint-Jan hospital in Brussels, “in intensive care, no one has been vaccinated,” which leads to “enormously distressing” situations that “should never have happened.”

    The permission for the transfers was granted by the Public Health Department, following a request by the region’s hospitals, said Philippe Peetrons, head doctor at the Brussels Iris-Sud Hospitals on Saturday.

    “We made the request because many intensive care units in Brussels are overburdened,” Peetrons said. “The situation is better in the other provinces. According to the latest data available, there are about 80 hospitals there with practically no patients in intensive care units.”

    Earlier last week, the Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity Committee already stressed the need for solidarity between Belgian hospitals, as “after almost two years of Covid-19, the healthcare staff are at the end of their tether.”

    Brussels hospitals are the victim of the low vaccination rate of the Region’s population, he said, urging the spread of patients as hospitals prepare for a new wave of infections when the summer holidays end.