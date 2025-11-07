Belgium in Brief: Spaghetti junction

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Another day, another drone. And another discussion about the Belgian federal budget. And another negotiation about Russian frozen assets. We are at a crossroads.

And Belgium and its Prime Minister Bart de Wever are drowning in this spaghetti soup of issues, all of them increasingly connected.

The more drones impact economic activity and life here, the more imperative it is that the issue is addressed and arrested. They are more than likely linked to Russia in some way, and Russia knows what it's doing, harassing this small country.

They know that Belgium has serious misgivings - and is indeed currently blocking progress - over the EU proposals to free up Russian frozen assets held here to keep Ukraine afloat, because of a fear that Russia will come after Belgium for the money further down the road.

The thing is, the more Belgium's budget issues remain unresolved, the more PM de Wever is likely to resist any EU plans that mean his country would have to fork out money it doesn't have. But of course, every day that air traffic and business are affected by drone incursions, the less money in the Belgian coffers.

And the more aggressive Russia becomes with its drone provocations, the more worried the PM (and to be fair, the EU) will become about what Moscow might do next. So the more urgent the problem will become - but the more wary Belgium will be about giving the go-ahead to releasing the Euroclear funds.

The alternative plan - if Belgium blocks the unlocking of frozen assets in Euroclear - means that individual EU Member States would have to provide funds from their own reserves to finance a loan to Ukraine. So again, Belgium would have to pay up money it doesn't have. So basically, the government ends up back at square one.

Add to that the plan agreed in principle by the Federal Government to cough up €50 million to beef up drone defences almost immediately, and you can get a sense of the pickle we are in.

It's going to require imagination, trust and a fair degree of political courage and conviction to unravel this tangled ball of wool. Unfortunately, these are qualities that are not necessarily associated with those in power all that frequently nowadays.

So maybe we should all take up knitting instead. I hear it's good for the nerves. And after all, the Belgian PM's name translates as 'the weaver' in English. That's almost like knitting.

