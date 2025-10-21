Brussels Region creates 285 extra shelter places for homeless families amid worsening crisis

Illustration image of a woman playing with homeless refugee children living inside Brussels-North station. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Brussels Region is adding 285 more shelter places for families living on the streets, outgoing Minister-President Rudi Vervoort (PS) and Minister for Health and Welfare Alain Maron (Ecolo) announced on Monday.

Both ministers blamed the federal government for the deepening crisis in Brussels' reception network, warning that "Brussels cannot do everything alone, all levels must play their part."

Faced with a sharp deterioration in the city's homelessness and reception crisis, the outgoing government is expanding and extending accommodation for families with very young children left without shelter.

"Together with organisations on the ground, we are doing everything we can to find sustainable solutions and guarantee everyone the fundamental right to shelter," said Vervoort. "Brussels is taking responsibility, but this effort must be shared across all levels of government."

Despite regional efforts to increase capacity, shelters continue to turn people away. Officials say the crisis stems from a mix of factors, notably a tougher federal migration policy and a gradual reduction in federal reception capacity for groups that fall under federal responsibility.

The long-term shelter network remains severely overstretched. Despite Brussels doubling its homelessness budget since 2019 and opening a series of new emergency and supported housing initiatives, the situation "remains deeply concerning," according to the ministers.

"In a context where federal solidarity is declining, Brussels is stepping up to protect the most vulnerable families," Maron said. "But the Region cannot do everything on its own. We urgently call for cooperation between all levels of government to ensure a dignified and sustainable response."

According to Maron's office, the 285 new places include 185 managed by the Red Cross at the new Marie Curie reception centre in Anderlecht. Another 40 spaces will open at Samusocial's Evere facility, while funding for 60 places at the Plasky centre in Schaerbeek has been extended.

The Red Cross's Marie Curie centre opened last Wednesday, with 75 of its 185 places already in use, according to BX1. The organisation also operates two shelters for single men: Belliard and Train Hostel, each offering 100 beds.

For daytime support, the Humanitarian Hub on Avenue Haven continues to serve as a key contact point for homeless people, providing around 800 hot meals a day.

"The opening of the Marie Curie centre could not have come a moment too soon," a spokesperson for Maron said. "Each time we create new places, they fill up immediately. The need in Brussels is extremely urgent."

