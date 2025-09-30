Poverty groups concerned as federal winter support for homeless set to end

Homeless people find shelter in a hallway of the Porte de Namur. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Anti-Poverty Network (BAPN) has expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of ending federal funding for the Extreme Cold Plan, which provides extra shelter for homeless individuals during the winter months.

In an open letter to political leaders, BAPN highlighted fears from frontline organisations about insufficient shelter capacity as winter approaches. The letter is backed by several groups involved in combating poverty.

BAPN stated that the number of homeless people is far higher than expected in Flanders and Wallonia, with a steep increase in Brussels. The network urged the federal government to reconsider its decision, announced in mid-September by Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), to discontinue the annual federal funding.

The signatories also called for an urgent consultation through the Interministerial Conference on Social Integration and the Social Economy (CIM) to develop both short- and long-term structural solutions.

The letter further demanded transparency regarding the debate on so-called “usurped” responsibilities. Minister Van Bossuyt justified her decision by noting that urban policy is a regional matter. However, the signatories argued that homelessness crosses regional borders and requires federal coordination to align policies across levels of government and with European strategies to combat homelessness.

Related News