Belgium brings home 75 more people from Gaza

A child running through the rubble in Gaza. Credit: Belga

Belgium has repatriated 75 people from Gaza, the Foreign Affairs Department confirmed on Monday.

The group, made up of Belgian nationals and their family members, landed at Ostend Airport in the afternoon.

"These are 75 people with Belgian rights," said Foreign Affairs spokesperson David Jordens, adding that most were reunited with relatives under family regrouping rules.

The previous federal government decided in October 2023 that only Belgian citizens, recognised refugees, and close family members holding valid Belgian visas or residence permits could be evacuated from Gaza.

In total, around 700 people have already been brought back to Belgium. The current government is continuing evacuations for roughly 500 people still listed in Gaza as eligible to return.

