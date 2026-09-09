Police seek 'dangerous' man who fled psychiatric ward in southern Belgium

Credit: Federal police.

Police are appealing to members of the public to locate a 39-year-old man who has been missing from a psychiatric ward in the municipality of Tournai (Hainaut), southern Belgium.

Smail Ouennas has been missing for more than a month. In 2019, he had been committed to Les Marronniers psychiatric centre following an attempted murder.

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At the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, police issued the search notice, warning that Ouennas "represents a danger to the physical integrity of others" and urging members of the public not to approach him if they encounter him. Instead, they should immediately contact the police.

Ouennas was allowed to temporarily leave the psychiatric centre on Rue Despars on Friday 7 August, but has not returned since.

He is 1.73 metres tall, of average build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact detectives at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or by phone at 0800/30 300.