Police seek suspects who held Saint-Gilles residents at gunpoint

A sketch of one of the suspects of the aggravated burglary, bald-headed men in his 30s who spoke Spanish and French. Credit : Federal Police.

Police are appealing to members of the public concerning three people who tied up the occupants of a home in Saint-Gilles and held them at gunpoint before stealing a Rolex watch, jewellery and money.

The aggravated burglary took place at around 01:40 on Sunday 6 September on Rue du Mont Blanc, federal police said in an appeal issued at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

Three individuals entered the property and threatened its occupants with a gun before overpowering and tying them up. They then searched the home and fled with a Rolex watch, jewellery and an unknown amount of cash.

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Detectives have released a composite sketch of one of the suspects in an attempt to identify him.

The man, described by police, is in his 30s, 1.70 metres tall, of average build and has a bald head. He spoke both Spanish and French.

Anyone who might recognise the individual through the sketch or has information, is asked to contact the police via their online tip form or call the freephone number 0800/30 300. People calling from abroad can contact investigators on +32 2 554 44 88.