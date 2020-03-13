Coronavirus: STIB, De Lijn announce additional measures...

Public transport companies STIB and De Lijn have announced new measures as part of the effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The two companies now require commuters to purchase their tickets online or by text message, and to enter public transport vehicles through the back door.

STIB said it would not reduce its service, even though schools and other academic institutions have been closed.

The measures, aimed at minimising the spread of the virus, came on the heels of decisions announced on Thursday evening by Belgium’s National Security Council.

A company spokesperson said on Twitter that STIB was adapting its services to the new, slower pace of life. STIB also said it was suspending ticket sales on its vehicles, and that it was scheduled to assess on Friday the impact of the measures decided by the federal authorities.

Since schools have not closed, even though classes have been suspended, STIB said it was not scaling back its service.

For its part, De Lijn has asked commuters to avoid paying cash. “Cash payments will no longer be accepted in De Lijn buses, trams and depots from Saturday,” a De Lijn spokesperson said, adding that its personnel would help commuters to avoid confusion as much as possible.

“For now, we are focussing on the measures,” the spokesperson said. “The rest will be for later.”



Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times