 
Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill...
Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate...
‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap...
Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment...
Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 March 2020
    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
    Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate online
    ‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap most trains
    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment from Monday
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
    Coronavirus: only outings of people living together ‘tolerated’ during lockdown
    BPost suspends mail to non-EU destinations
    Coronavirus: UN organisation appeals for aid to Palestinian refugees
    Flanders pauses infant and child vaccinations amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Over half of deaths occurred in Brussels
    Math professor: ‘How to predict infections spread is well-known’
    Police round up migrants in Maximilien Park
    Coronavirus: 9,000 calls to info line in one day
    Lifeless body pulled from Anderlecht canal
    Coronavirus: Finance Department extends tax deadlines
    Coronavirus: Flemish schools get new orders
    France poised to follow Italy in extension of coronavirus lockdown
    Coronavirus: some prison sentences may be postponed
    Don’t travel abroad this summer, says Belgian virologist
    Coronavirus: Belgium applauds its paramedics
    View more

    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill

    Thursday, 19 March 2020
    Credit: Piqsels

    EU officials are asking streaming platforms to no longer offer HD video in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak as the increased internet usage might be too much for internet and wireless networks to handle.

    European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton tweeted yesterday that people should not stream in HD when it is not necessary, using the hashtag #SwitchToStandard.


    “Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time,” a spokesperson for Netflix told CNN Business. “We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

    Related Articles

     

    Breton’s appeal to reason comes after countries across Europe are taking drastic containment measures, and citizens are being required to stay inside and work from home, which is leading to an increased use of internet and cellular networks. Earlier this week, it was reported that data usage in Belgium had nearly doubled because of people working from home.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job