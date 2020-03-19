Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill...

EU officials are asking streaming platforms to no longer offer HD video in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak as the increased internet usage might be too much for internet and wireless networks to handle.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton tweeted yesterday that people should not stream in HD when it is not necessary, using the hashtag #SwitchToStandard.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020



“Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time,” a spokesperson for Netflix told CNN Business. “We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

Breton’s appeal to reason comes after countries across Europe are taking drastic containment measures, and citizens are being required to stay inside and work from home, which is leading to an increased use of internet and cellular networks. Earlier this week, it was reported that data usage in Belgium had nearly doubled because of people working from home.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times