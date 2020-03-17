 
Coronavirus: Belgian internet traffic nearly doubles
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian internet traffic nearly doubles

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    © Belga

    Figures relating to internet traffic have almost doubled among all of the country’s big operators, L’Echo reported on Tuesday.

    In the face of restriction measures, the number of calls and fixed internet use shot up during the course of Monday. The situation is nonetheless under control, the sector’s regulator and the operators assure, adding that the risks of an overload, as was the case after the Brussels attacks, remain limited.

    At Proximus, fixed net usage increased by 50% compared to a normal Monday. Calls were also up by 60% in comparison to a normal day.

    Initial results from Orange show the same tendency, with mobile traffic up by 87% and fixed net usage up by 70% in the south of the country and 100% in the north, including Brussels.

    The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (IBPT) is itself coming up with figures falling within the range of those presented by the operators.

    The Brussels Times

