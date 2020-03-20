Flemish opera singer gives impromptu performance amid coronavirus shutdown

In de Rudolfstraat in Antwerpen kon je gisteren om 20u operazanger Wilfried Van den Brande horen zingen. Samen met zijn buurt stak hij alle zorgverleners in tijden van #Corona een hart onder de riem.En of het knap was.https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2020/03/20/antwerps-operazanger-wilfried-van-den-brande-zingt-voor-zorgverl/?fbclid=IwAR1Qo8IZot2ZO7Vvytrt1o15TVk4QfEGq6uW4D01kLE_KHnHMcW0gXOKSvA
Cheered and thanked by his home-bouned neighbours for his performance, Van den Brande told Radio 2 Antwerp that his goal was to show support to people feeling “isolated and anxious” in the current situation.
While Van den Brande said that his choice of song was best suited to a soprano, he said he hoped that he could get a pass given the current situation.
The Flemish opera singer, an enthusiast of American singer-songwriter, Cole Porter, has performed with opera houses and theatres across Belgium, from Brussels’ La Monnaie to the Vlaamse Opera, the Royal Flemish Philharmonic or the Muziektheater Transparant.
Abroad, he has taken to the stage alongside the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana, Germany’s Heidelberger Symphoniker or Vienna’s, Wiener Schubertensemble, among other stints with companies in Spain or England.