 
Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday...
Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support...
Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of...
Coronavirus: how to help the homeless...
Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
    Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support of health care workers
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary
    Flanders imposes preschool Dutch tests
    Coronavirus: First homeless person tests positive at Samusocial
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
    France gives free travel to health care workers
    UN calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ to fight coronavirus
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    Belgian Roadside assistance files for temporary unemployment
    Health care centres report ongoing shortage of medical supplies
    View more

    Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Car-Free Sunday in Brussels in 2012. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/ Flickr.

    Several doctors have voiced concerns over a significant number of amateur cyclists and other weak users taking advantage of the limited number of cars on the road to venture out without regard for the traffic regulations.

    “Confinement is not a Sunday without a car,” these doctors warned, Belga News Agency reports.

    For one Sunday a year, during Mobility Week in September, some large cities ban car traffic on their territory. The roads are then invaded by cyclists, scooter riders, roller skates, etc, causing a significant change to the city and the flow of traffic.

    After authorities strongly advised against non-essential travel, one measure among many to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the number of cars on the road has significantly dropped.

    Due to the continued nice weather, doctors fear that the behaviour of weak road users will become widespread in the city, leading to a high risk of accidents.

    Not only do they not respect traffic regulations, but they may also cause injuries requiring a trip to the emergency room, something which healthcare professionals are desperately trying to avoid.

    “Today, it’s not a good day to walk into an emergency room, so let’s avoid breaking our backs on a scooter, for example,” said Thomas Orban, president of the Collège de la médecine générale francophone.

    Another doctor based in the Brussels Region also called for caution. “Minimizing our individual risk of road accidents, broken legs, sprained ankles and the like, is actively helping to let doctors focus on the pandemic.”

    As of the official count on Monday, the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 3,743. This number will be updated in an official press conference around 11:00 AM

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job