First coronavirus death confirmed in EU institutions...

An external contractor with the European Parliament is the first recorded Covid-19 death among the EU institutions. Credit: Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The first death related to the coronavirus pandemic in the EU institutions has been recorded in the European Parliament on Monday, the parliament confirmed.

“We regretfully confirm that one of our external collaborators has passed away after contracting coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the EU Parliament told The Brussels Times.

The press officer said that they were not giving any additional information regarding the identity of the deceased due to privacy reasons, and could not confirm details reported by an EU outlet.

The news marks the first recorded death of an EU staffer amid the pandemic that has killed thousands worldwide, with a majority of deaths recorded in Italy so far.

Last week, EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans and Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost all went into self-isolation citing coronavirus risks.

Barnier being the only one to publicly confirm he tested positive for the virus.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times