Belgium will review lockdown deadline on Friday...

Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Friday to evaluate the measures taken to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) as well as their duration.

The National Security Council, joined by the country regions’ Minister-Presidents, will meet on Friday 27 March to evaluate “the various measures taken in the context of the fight against Covid-19, and their duration,” reads a statement on Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ website.

“As always, the National Security Council will base its assessment on scientific advice,” it added.

The news comes as Belgium is approaching 5,000 confirmed infections, with 178 reported deaths, according to the FPS Public Health, on Wednesday, indicating that the peak of the epidemic has not yet been reached, according to experts.

Many people have been wondering if the measures would be extended beyond the current 5 April deadline, with government officials even saying that it is “unlikely” that the lockdown will be lifted.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times