Belgium will review lockdown deadline on Friday...

Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Friday to evaluate the measures taken to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) as well as their duration.
The National Security Council, joined by the country regions’ Minister-Presidents, will meet on Friday 27 March to evaluate “the various measures taken in the context of the fight against Covid-19, and their duration,” reads a statement on Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ website.
“As always, the National Security Council will base its assessment on scientific advice,” it added.