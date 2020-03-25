Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks...

All passengers landing at Brussels Airport are now being ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks, the airport said on Wednesday via Twitter.

According to a decision by the authorities, all passengers arriving at Zaventem must receive an information form with various instructions.

In consultation with the federal government, Brussels Airport is giving every arriving passenger an info sheet: stating to follow the rules of social distancing in force in Belgium, and instructing them to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

These include the obligation to be isolated for 14 days at home. Working is therefore excluded, unless it can be done at a distance.

The rule of confinement also applies to relatives who have come to collect the passenger from the airport.

Brussels Airport has recently stepped up its efforts to ensure that security rules are better followed at its site. In particular, ‘social distancing’ was not yet a matter of course for many travellers. The federal police have been mobilised to reinforce controls.

As at other border crossings, checks are carried out to ensure that passengers who present themselves are indeed making an essential journey.

For the time being, only staff and passengers are allowed into the buildings of Brussels Airport.

