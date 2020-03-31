Coronavirus: lockdown evaders arrested in Brussels

Two people have been detained by police for failing to abide by the nationwide lockdown measures to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Brussels prosecutors said Tuesday.
Brussels’ public prosecutor office said that the two arrests had been carried out separately on Sunday and that both detainees were repeat offenders.
Both arrests took place in Molenbeek, with the first one concerning a 23-year-old who had already had four previous run-ins with police and had been issued a fine for not respecting the measures.
“The first was walking in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean with another individual who was not part of his family, without respecting the minimal security distance of 1.5 metres,” a spokesperson with the public prosecutor’s office said.