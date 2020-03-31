 
Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Forest Park allows people on the grass...
STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’...
Coronavirus prompts calls to free inmates from overcrowded...
Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4...
Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Forest Park allows people on the grass again
    STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’
    Coronavirus prompts calls to free inmates from overcrowded Belgian prisons
    Charleroi Airport could partially resume flights on 4 May
    Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg
    Coronavirus: lockdown evaders arrested in Brussels
    Coronavirus: ‘lockdowns have already saved many lives’
    Belgium in Brief: The Week of Truth
    Coronavirus: 12-year-old girl died on Monday
    Coronavirus: specialists warn of treatment side effects
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 12,775 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders gets 100,000 unusable masks
    Coronavirus: Brussels sharing mobility supports health care staff
    Garbage collection interrupted for 3 days
    Over a third of Brussels nursing homes hit by coronavirus
    Belgium abstains as EU approves coronavirus aid package
    Coronavirus: Info number receives 150,000 calls
    How do Belgium’s coronavirus and Spanish flu measures compare?
    Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend
    Belgian app aids socially distant shopping
    View more

    Coronavirus: Antwerp hospitals take patients from Limburg

    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    Limburg is the province hardest hit by the virus in Belgium. Credit: Belga

    The Antwerp Hospital Network (ZNA) announced that it will take over patients with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) from several hospitals in the Limburg whose intensive care units are almost at full capacity.

    The ZNA will take patients from the hospitals of Sint-Truiden and Heusden-Zolder, as the beds in intensive care for coronavirus patients in the Limburg province are at an 80% occupancy rate. Limburg is the province hardest hit by the virus in Belgium.

    As the FPS Public Health guidelines ask hospitals to only go up to 75% of the full capacity of their beds, and Antwerp hospitals can still handle more patients, they decided to help, according to Antwerp alderman and ZNA president Fons Duchateau.

    Related News:

     

    “Larger hospitals like the ZNA have a larger capacity to shift. That’s why we have made the offer to take over patients,” he said on Radio 2. On Monday, four patients were transferred, and another four will most likely follow on Tuesday.

    The ZNA hospitals have 340 beds for regular coronavirus patients, but the capacity can be extended if necessary. At the moment, about 100 of them are occupied. In the Middelheim, Stuivenberg and Jan Palfijn hospitals, all part of the Antwerp Hospital Network, 115 intensive care beds are available, but the capacity can also be extended.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job