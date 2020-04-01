Where are Belgium’s coronavirus cases?...

Proportionally, the Limburg province seems to be hit hardest by the coronavirus. Credit: Belga

As the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium is approaching 14,000, and over 800 people have died, here is an overview of where the confirmed cases are situated.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus infections registered per municipality, based on data from the Belgian research and public health institute Sciensano.

In terms of provinces, proportionally, Limburg seems to be hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 1,700 confirmed cases. In absolute figures, Antwerp (with over 1,800 confirmed cases) has more infections, but the province also has more than double the number of inhabitants of Limburg.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants per province.

Wallonia, in general, seems to be less affected by the virus than Flanders. The province of Namur has “only” recorded 350 cases, with the Hainaut and Liège provinces being hit hardest. Brussels has recorded 1,580 (11%) of the total confirmed cases in Belgium.

“It was clear from the start that the Limburg province was more affected than the others,” said professor Steven Van Gucht, who is chairman of the Scientific Committee on the Coronavirus, during a press conference.

“It is possible that a lot of people went skiing in Northern Italy, or that a big event just took place which caused a lot of infections,” said Van Gucht. “But it could also just be a coincidence.”

Both maps only show confirmed cases. Some people show symptoms, but are not tested, meaning they are not included in the statistics.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times