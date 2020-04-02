 
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Latest News:
Oil prices rise after US intervention...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases...
Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid...
Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg...
Don’t go to the beach this Easter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Oil prices rise after US intervention
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases
    Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg
    Don’t go to the beach this Easter
    Coronavirus: Ghent calls for probe into death of 12-year-old girl
    COP26 climate summit postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
    Marseille 3D prints protective equipment for health-care staff
    Brussels’ tap water contains no more chlorine than ususal
    Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces
    Nursing homes tested from end of the week
    Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month
    Coronavirus: European Parliament offers its services to Brussels
    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
    Belgian police threaten strikes over lack of mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
    What else is happening today?
    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
    Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced
    How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases

    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    1,384 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health during a press conference on Thursday.

    912 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 317 live in Wallonia, and 137 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 18 other people. The total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 15,348.

    The total number of people admitted to hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment is 5,376. “This is an increase of 584 patients in one day,” said professor Steven Van Gucht. Of those patients, 1,144 are in the intensive care unit.

    However, 363 new people have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

    183 new deaths have been reported, 73 of which occurred in Flanders, 75 in Wallonia, and 35 in Brussels. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 1,011. “93% of these people were older than 65, and 40% were over 85,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    “At the moment, we have 2,393 beds on intensive care for coronavirus patients, of which 1,145 are still free. The occupancy rate at the moment is 52%,” Van Gucht added.

    “We want to repeat our earlier messages about the masks. Many people are talking about it, and it is an important debate, we understand that people are worried,” said Van Gucht.

    “However, the most important thing is to keep your distance from others, wash your hands regularly, and do not touch your face. These masks are useful for people who are not able to keep their distance from other people because of their jobs, mainly care workers. For most people in the streets, there is little use,” he added.

    The FPS Public Health added that the data on the spread of the virus is now made easier to access on the website of the national health institute Sciensano, for epidemiologists.

    “Only essential travel is allowed, all other trips are not. Most people are following the rules, but we are asking to keep this up, even though it is going to be difficult with the good weather right now. It is in all our best interests,” said Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job