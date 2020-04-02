Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg...

For now, the virus seems to have spared Herstappe, with about 80 inhabitants the smallest village in the Limburg province. Credit: Belga

Herstappe, the smallest village in the Limburg province, has zero confirmed cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), for now.

In Belgium, the Limburg province has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with several hospitals even transferring patients to Antwerp, as they had surpassed the advised 75% occupancy rate.

However, for now, the virus seems to have spared Herstappe, with about 80 inhabitants the smallest village in the province. “No infections in Herstappe, that’s very nice,” said mayor Leon Lowet on Radio 2 on Thursday. “I’d say keep it that way,” he said.

Nevertheless, Herstappe can very quickly become one of the most severely affected municipalities in Limburg, if the figures are to be believed. “If you calculate the number of infections per 1,000 people in Limburg for each municipality, we have 0.15. If you round that up, we are at 1, and that’s a high figure,” said Lowet. “One infected inhabitant and we have the most infections, percentage-wise. With figures, you can prove anything and nothing,” he added.

It is not entirely clear how it is possible that the virus has not reached Herstappe, according to the mayor. “It is not like the people are immune,” he said to Het Belang Van Limburg. “But I guess we are good listeners?”

“It is a little easier for the Herstappe people to stick to the measures because we are out here on a lot of farmland. Everyone has more space and bigger gardens,” Lowe said. “I also have the impression that everyone is sticking to the rules very well. You see little or no traffic in the village. When you are out on the street, you are all alone,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times