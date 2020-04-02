 
Coronavirus: Belgium has third most deaths per inhabitant
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Open Vld and CD&V against excessive checks...
Coronavirus: Academic year could be extended to 10...
Coronavirus: Belgium has third most deaths per inhabitant...
Coronavirus: Brussels hospital network nearing maximum ICU capacity...
EU support to short-term employment will test European...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Open Vld and CD&V against excessive checks
    Coronavirus: Academic year could be extended to 10 July
    Coronavirus: Belgium has third most deaths per inhabitant
    Coronavirus: Brussels hospital network nearing maximum ICU capacity
    EU support to short-term employment will test European solidarity
    Coronavirus: Belgium will end lockdown in phases
    Ibis becomes ‘care hotel’ for Covid patients
    Belgium creates police task force to unify enforcement of coronavirus lockdown
    ‘Renationalisation’ to save Brussels Airlines is a possibility
    Five Questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on basic income and the coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK ‘massively’ ramps up testing
    Police shortage impacts criminal investigations
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths
    Belgium trials ‘virtual’ cycling race
    Belgium in Brief: Is It Slowing Down?
    Oil prices rise after US intervention
    Brussels expat launches new platform for fellow expats
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases
    Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium has third most deaths per inhabitant

    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Countries with a bigger population do not necessarily have a higher number of reported cases, or deaths, at the same moment in time. Credit: Belga

    In Belgium, 828 people died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) up until 1 April, making it the country with the third most deaths per inhabitant.

    This article is based on available data up until 1 April, as not all countries have updated their figures beyond that date yet.

    Worldwide, only nine countries recorded more deaths than Belgium did in absolute figures. With a total of 13,155 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, Italy has been hit hardest by the virus. Followed by Spain (9,387) and the United States (5,102). The others were France, China, Iran, the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

    Looking at the numbers of coronavirus deaths per inhabitant, however, Belgium, with 71 deaths per million citizens, is the country with the third most deaths. Only Italy (218) and Spain (201) recorded a higher figure.

    Important to take into account while looking at the figures is the timing. The outbreak started earlier in some countries than it did in others, making a big difference in the number of reported deaths. This means that countries with a bigger population do not necessarily have a higher number of reported cases, or deaths, at the same moment in time.

    Related News:

     

    Therefore, in the initial phase of the pandemic, it makes more sense to compare the absolute figures of different countries, experts told Het Nieuwsblad, and not divide them by the number of inhabitants. The longer it lasts, the more the size of the population will start playing a role, and the less relevant it will be to compare the absolute figures.

    Based on figures by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the first ten deaths in Italy occurred 20 days before Belgium. The number of deaths reported in Belgium per day follows the Italian curve of 20 days earlier fairly well, although a little slower.

    The same goes for the number of patients in intensive care, the increase in Belgium roughly follows the Italian evolution, but 18 days behind and also a little slower.

    However, timing is not the only factor creating the difference between countries, as differences in population density and structure, the measures that were taken (and at what point in the spread of the infection), and the number of initially infected people returning from their travels that started the spread, all play a part.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job