Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths...

1,011 people have died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, the FPS Public Health said during a daily press briefing.

On Wednesday, 183 new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll in Belgium to 1,011 since the beginning of the pandemic.

73 of the newly reported deaths occurred in Flanders, 75 in Wallonia, and 35 in Brussels. “93% of these people were older than 65, and 40% were over 85,” said professor Steven Van Gucht.

In total, Belgium now has 15,348 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the FPS. A total of 2,495 patients have been discharged from the hospital since 15 March.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times