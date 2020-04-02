 
Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths...
Belgium trials ‘virtual’ cycling race...
Belgium in Brief: Is It Slowing Down?...
Oil prices rise after US intervention...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths
    Belgium trials ‘virtual’ cycling race
    Belgium in Brief: Is It Slowing Down?
    Oil prices rise after US intervention
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases
    Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg
    Don’t go to the beach this Easter
    Coronavirus: Ghent calls for probe into death of 12-year-old girl
    COP26 climate summit postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
    Marseille 3D prints protective equipment for health-care staff
    Brussels’ tap water contains no more chlorine than ususal
    Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces
    Nursing homes tested from end of the week
    Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month
    Coronavirus: European Parliament offers its services to Brussels
    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
    Belgian police threaten strikes over lack of mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
    What else is happening today?
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths

    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    1,011 people have died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, the FPS Public Health said during a daily press briefing.

    On Wednesday, 183 new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll in Belgium to 1,011 since the beginning of the pandemic.

    73 of the newly reported deaths occurred in Flanders, 75 in Wallonia, and 35 in Brussels. “93% of these people were older than 65, and 40% were over 85,” said professor Steven Van Gucht.

    Related News:

     

    In total, Belgium now has 15,348 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the FPS. A total of 2,495 patients have been discharged from the hospital since 15 March.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job