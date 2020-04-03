Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’...

By dividing society into a series of small groups, such as families or nursing homes, the transmission of the virus between these groups could be reduced. Credit: Belga

The transmission of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) not between, but within separate groups of people in society is the reason why new infections are still turning up, said the FPS Public Health during its daily press briefing.

“We are receiving a number of questions about the fact that, despite all the measures we have taken for several weeks now, we still see a significant number of people who need to be admitted to hospital,” said professor Emmanuel André.

By dividing society into a series of small groups, such as families or nursing homes, the transmission of the virus between these groups could be reduced. “This is having an important impact as we see, little by little, day by day, the number of new infections stabilising,” said André.

There are still new cases turning up because “the transmission of the virus is broken between groups, but not within the same group,” said professor Steven Van Gucht.

Especially in nursing homes, “the virus can continue to be transmitted, which is why new infections are still being reported,” said André. Social distancing “is not always possible and is in any case very difficult for the people who live and work there,” he added.

At the moment, Belgium has recorded a total of 16,770 confirmed cases, with over 1,100 deaths.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times