Audi Brussels prepares to restart production
    Audi Brussels prepares to restart production

    Monday, 13 April 2020
    © Audi

    Automobile manufacturer Audi Brussels has prepared a series of measures to allow it to restart production.

    The factory has been silent since mid-March as a result of lockdown measures. However no date has been set for a restart.

    The company said the last few weeks have been spent studying how to begin production again, taking into account the health and safety of its workers, and the government restrictions applying to businesses not specifically under lockdown.

    The primary measure to be concerned with is social distancing: ensuring that workers are able to maintain a safe distance from each other while carrying out their jobs. A report earlier today found that 85% of businesses inspected failed to meet the requirements on social distancing, leading to warnings, legal action and enforced closures.

    As a result, assembly lines will be adapted to allow for social distancing. Changes will also be introduced to other spaces, such as the rooms where workers can take a break.

    “Breaks will be extended so that everyone has the opportunity after their break to wash their hands,” the company said.

    Staff will also be provided with face masks and protective gloves.

    Office staff will be allowed to telework for 50% of the time.

    The measures will now be presented to the authorities for their approval, before a date for going back to work can be decided.

    “Depending on their remarks, further improvements could be worked out,” Audi said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

