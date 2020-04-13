Audi Brussels prepares to restart production...

Automobile manufacturer Audi Brussels has
prepared a series of measures to allow it to restart production.
The factory has been silent since
mid-March as a result of lockdown measures. However no date has been
set for a restart.
The company said the last few weeks have
been spent studying how to begin production again, taking into
account the health and safety of its workers, and the government
restrictions applying to businesses not specifically under lockdown.
The primary measure to be concerned with is social distancing: ensuring that workers are able to maintain a safe distance from each other while carrying out their jobs. A report earlier today found that 85% of businesses inspected failed to meet the requirements on social distancing, leading to warnings, legal action and enforced closures.
As a result, assembly lines will be
adapted to allow for social distancing. Changes will also be
introduced to other spaces, such as the rooms where workers can take
a break.
“Breaks will be extended so that
everyone has the opportunity after their break to wash their hands,”
the company said.
Staff will also be provided with face
masks and protective gloves.
Office staff will be allowed to telework
for 50% of the time.
The measures will now be presented to the
authorities for their approval, before a date for going back to work
can be decided.
“Depending on their remarks, further
improvements could be worked out,” Audi said.