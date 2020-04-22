Coronavirus: Hundreds flown back to Belgium from Latin America

The returnees were among hundreds of others that have been flown back to Belgium as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the world.
On 10 April, the ministry said 280 Belgians and some 30 EU nationals had been already flown back to Europe in a flight also chartered by Belgium.
Efforts to bring back Belgians and EU citizens from several other countries including Bogota, Thailand, Honduras, Panama and the Democratic Republic of Congo were also announced at that date.
Belgium has been employing digital tools and social media to assess the needs of country nationals that have found themselves stranded abroad, as a slew of countries across the world tightened border and travel regulations.
A ministry-ran Facebook group aims to put Belgians who are in the same country or region in contact with each other and potentially coordinate a collective return.
Several members aiming to reach another destination by car have turned to the group to offer free spaces in their vehicles, and members also use the group to thank embassy personnel for their assistance or to ask for advice.