 
Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting...
Brexit: UK accused of slowing down negotiations...
National Security Council: clarity on lockdown expected tonight...
Brussels chamber of commerce: Hotel Metropole is only...
Belgian expert confirms death rate and warns about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 April 2020
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    Brexit: UK accused of slowing down negotiations
    National Security Council: clarity on lockdown expected tonight
    Brussels chamber of commerce: Hotel Metropole is only the first domino to fall
    Belgian expert confirms death rate and warns about a second wave
    Coronavirus: over €20 billion in payment deferrals in April
    Coronavirus enters via two cells in the nose, researchers find
    How the lockdown is impacting Belgium’s sex workers
    Tax authorities make public apology in press and on TV for breach of confidentiality
    Belgium in Brief: 3 Stages To Lift Lockdown
    Coronavirus: man rapidly recovers after blood plasma treatment
    Van Ranst: Now may be the time to let children see their grandparents
    Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson ‘on very good form’
    Coronavirus: 190 new deaths, 210 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Veterans fined for attending memorial to Jewish transport
    Marolles youth want to ease lockdown tensions
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Court strikes down law allowing tax-free earnings for odd jobs
    Brussels region will provide ‘at least’ one face mask per resident
    750,000 tonnes of potatoes at risk of being destroyed
    View more

    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown

    Friday, 24 April 2020
    "Even though several measures are expected to be relaxed in the future, I still expect and hope the figures will continue to decrease," said Van Gucht. Credit: Belga

    The number of people infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) admitted the hospitals’ intensive care units is one of the main factors on which a relaxation of the lockdown measures depends.

    “The number of admissions to hospitals’ intensive care units is one of the key parameters taken into account when dealing with the crisis,” said inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, who added that he could not comment on a specific threshold that would be required.

    “We need to be able to guarantee sufficient capacity in the ICU, at all times. If that capacity is in danger of being exceeded, we have to intervene,” said Van Gucht, adding that people who could have been helped will die because they could not get the necessary care, if sufficient capacity cannot be guaranteed.

    “We have not had that situation in the past and we do not want to have it in the future,” Van Gucht said.

    Related News:

     

    On Thursday, Belgium’s total number of patients on intensive care was 993, which was the first time since the end of March that the number dropped below 1,000. On Friday, the number fell further to 970. The total number of hospital admissions has also been gradually dropping since the peak at the beginning of April.

    “Even though several measures are expected to be relaxed in the future, I still expect and hope the figures will continue to decrease,” Van Gucht said, adding that the number of infections and hospital admissions can keep decreasing, even with more relaxed measures, as long as everyone continues to respect them.

    “The basic rules, staying at home when we feel sick, respecting the social distance and washing our hands, will continue to be applicable,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job