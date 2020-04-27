 
Flemish police shut down local DJ show outside nursing home
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Latest News:
Work restarts on Leopold II: traffic delayed...
Flemish police shut down local DJ show outside...
‘No one will escape’: lockdown fines to be...
Florists lament as Mother’s Day comes a day...
‘Nothing is cast in stone,’ says Prime Minister...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 April 2020
    Work restarts on Leopold II: traffic delayed
    Flemish police shut down local DJ show outside nursing home
    ‘No one will escape’: lockdown fines to be collected via tax
    Florists lament as Mother’s Day comes a day too soon
    ‘Nothing is cast in stone,’ says Prime Minister Wilmès on deconfinement
    More and more wolves are spotted in Belgium
    EU auditors: Insufficient data to assess administrative costs for EU cohesion funds
    Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000
    Almost 100,000 people apply for temporary unemployment in Brussels
    Yemen separatists declare self governance in southern Yemen
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions still high, could compromise reopenings
    ‘Kevin De Bruyne has revolutionized the playmaker role,’ says Martinez
    Contact tracing will start as soon as possible
    Belgian Holocaust survivor succumbs to coronavirus
    Putin and Trump commemorate historic WW2 meeting between Russian and US troops
    Open-air vendors say their fate is still uncertain amid plans to reopen stores
    ‘There will be checks and fines’ in public transport
    Swedish-Iranian researcher in disaster medicine still in prison in Iran
    Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic
    Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures
    View more

    Flemish police shut down local DJ show outside nursing home

    Monday, 27 April 2020
    Two DJS set up a stage outside a nursing home in Maasmechelen, with police having to shut down the event as it drew over 100 people to a public square amid the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Ludo Carreras/Facebook

    Police in Maasmechelen shut down an unauthorised live music show organised by two local DJs and which drew hundreds of spectators just outside a nursing home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

    On Sunday, a musical duo who go by the name “Crazy DJ’s Oulle vs Richard,” propped up a stage in the parking lot of a nursing home in Maasmechelen, a municipality near the Dutch border.

    Police said that the event drew up to 150 spectators at one point and that the nursing home management “meant no harm and wanted to offer their residents a fun activity,” De Standaard reports.

    Related News:

     

    Photos and videos of the event on social media show small crowds gathered on the small parking lot while the organiser play on the stage wearing face masks.

    Separate photos show two men playing the accordion by the stage as people with face masks and medical gowns watch from inside the nursing home.

    Sharing their event on Facebook, the organisers said that the nursing home wanted to “give its residents a nice Sunday afternoon, and the Crazy DJ’s will take care of that.”

    After unsuccessfully asking the nursing home management to intervene, police shut down the event and sent the performers and spectators home, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    No reports indicate that fines were given out either to the performers or the attendants, but a police spokesperson told The Brussels Times that a written report was issued to the management of the nursing home.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job