 
Over 60,000 reports issued for lockdown violations in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 April, 2020
Latest News:
Over 60,000 reports issued for lockdown violations in...
Sending all Belgians a mask not manageable by...
Coronavirus: 113 new deaths, 127 hospital admissions in...
UK: Johnson unable to say when lockdown will...
‘Common sense’ will prevent crowding when shops reopen,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 April 2020
    Over 60,000 reports issued for lockdown violations in Belgium
    Sending all Belgians a mask not manageable by 4 May, Minister confirms
    Coronavirus: 113 new deaths, 127 hospital admissions in Belgium
    UK: Johnson unable to say when lockdown will ease
    ‘Common sense’ will prevent crowding when shops reopen, health minister says
    How Italy will phase out of lockdown
    Work restarts on Leopold II: traffic delayed
    Flemish police shut down local DJ show outside nursing home
    ‘No one will escape’: lockdown fines to be collected via tax
    Florists lament as Mother’s Day comes a day too soon
    ‘Nothing is cast in stone,’ says Prime Minister Wilmès on deconfinement
    More and more wolves are spotted in Belgium
    EU auditors: Insufficient data to assess administrative costs for EU cohesion funds
    Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000
    Almost 100,000 people apply for temporary unemployment in Brussels
    Yemen separatists declare self governance in southern Yemen
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions still high, could compromise reopenings
    ‘Kevin De Bruyne has revolutionized the playmaker role,’ says Martinez
    Contact tracing will start as soon as possible
    Belgian Holocaust survivor succumbs to coronavirus
    View more

    Over 60,000 reports issued for lockdown violations in Belgium

    Monday, 27 April 2020
    Many of the reports were written up in the province of Hainaut. Credit: Belga

    Over 60,000 reports for violating lockdown rules have been written out since the start of Belgium’s lockdown.

    57,396 reports of non-compliance with various containment measures were written up as of 23 April, according to figures based on the National General Data Bank reported by Sudpresse. However, “there are surely a lot more than that,” said federal police spokesman Jonathan Pfund. “Not all [police] zones have sent in their figures on the matter,” he said. “We have probably exceeded 60,000 reports,” he added.

    A report is a written official document reporting a fact or offence – in this case, offences related to the non-observation of the lockdown rules -, in support of a charge. Offenders may face paying an amicable settlement or even being summoned before the correctional court.

    Related Articles

     

    Public health offences were the most frequently recorded, with 22,357 reports, and most of these offences occurred in the province of Hainaut (Wallonia) according to Sudpresse. The ban on unnecessary travel was the second-most frequent violation, with 19,256 reports. Violations of the ban on gatherings came in third place, with 15,116 reports written up. 440 people got a report for violating social distancing rules, and non-compliance with the opening and closing hours of shops was also sanctioned.

    Police will adapt as Belgium moves out of lockdown, “but for the time being, we remain very attentive to the respect of the rules of containment,” said Pfund. 

    Belgium has been in lockdown since mid-March and will progressively end confinement rules in three phases, starting on 4 May.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job