Temporary unemployment reinforced for artists and events sector...

The temporary unemployment system for artists and for the events sector has been reinforced, Employment Minister Nathalie Muylle announced on Friday.

Artists have a special unemployment system, with benefits that are less rapidly reduced if they can prove three performances in the last 12 months. This reference period and the maintenance of the initial benefit will be extended by three months, with April, May and June being neutralised, Muylle told the House Social Affairs Committee.

Workers in the events sector can also appeal for temporary unemployment due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), even without a work contract as proof, Muylle assured.

However, different conditions apply for the artistic entertainment sector. If an event planned to take place between 1 May and 31 August was cancelled before 15 April because of coronavirus measures, both employers and employees can request temporary unemployment benefits. Offers, programs or emails can be used to prove contractual obligations.

If a worker does not exercise an artistic function but is active in, for example, technical, promotional or catering activities, they must prove that they were involved in a similar event between May and August of last year, Muylle said.

