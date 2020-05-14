 
Muslims and Christians call for prayer against coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 May, 2020
Latest News:
Muslims and Christians call for prayer against coronavirus...
Billy Bike wants to be the STIB of...
Next exit phase should prioritise children, says Youth...
Dilemma: Can a tenant refuse to allow visits...
Coronavirus: KLM yields to refunds for cancelled flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 May 2020
    Muslims and Christians call for prayer against coronavirus
    Billy Bike wants to be the STIB of shared mobility
    Next exit phase should prioritise children, says Youth Minister
    Dilemma: Can a tenant refuse to allow visits to the property?
    Coronavirus: KLM yields to refunds for cancelled flights
    Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in early 2021
    Deconfinement: daycares can refuse certain children
    Air transport: No return to normal before 2023, says IATA
    New coronavirus may ‘never go away’, WHO warns
    Belgium postpones sales period to August
    Top economist: ‘Let older people pay a corona tax’ to support the young
    Etterbeek to transform major roads into cycling streets
    Belgium in Brief: What Changed This Time?
    Coronavirus: safety of domestic workers not guaranteed
    84% wants to keep teleworking after coronavirus crisis
    UN warns of mental health pandemic caused by Covid-19 situation
    Socialist party suggest €750 bonus to essential workers
    Coronavirus: 60 new deaths, 81 hospital admissions in Belgium
    ‘Unlikely’ that world leaders will gather for UN General Assembly
    Companies face logjam later as employees postpone all holidays
    View more

    Muslims and Christians call for prayer against coronavirus

    Thursday, 14 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Ahzar Ahmed al-Tayeb launched an international call for prayer on Thursday for the end of the pandemic.

    The Pope called for the faithful to pray together, “brothers and sisters of all religious traditions,” urging them to be “united as human beings,” as he celebrated Mass in his Vatican City residence.

    From Cairo, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, a major institution of Sunni Islam (one of two major branches of Islam along with Shia), called “to implore Almighty Allah to remove all humans from this misfortune and to help scientists to succeed in finding a cure.”

    Related Articles

     

    “May God end this tragedy,” the Pope said, also referring to the “pandemic of hunger” which has already killed 3.7 million people this year and to the pandemics of “war” and “children without education.”

    Francis and al-Tayeb signed a “document on human fraternity” in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), which calls for freedom of belief and expression and protection of places of worship, and advocates full citizenship for discriminated minorities.

    The initiative has given rise to a follow-up group, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, which is the official organizer of this international day of prayer.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job