Brussels Airlines will fly again from 15 June...

Brussels Airlines will resume part of its operations as of 15 June, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline had suspended flights since 21 March due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The news follows the announcement last week that parent company Lufthansa would fly again from June.



Their reduced flight offer “will be built up in a phased approach according to the market demand and to the travel restrictions,” they said.

“The network of the first weeks will be communicated in the days to come,” the airline added.

The flights initially offered “will cater to the needs of the corporate as well as the leisure market, including a range of destinations in – amongst others – Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal and Spain,” according to the airline.

Health protection measures will be put in place, such as “additional disinfection of the aircraft” and the mandatory use of face masks.

On Tuesday, the airline announced its intention to cut 1,000 jobs, i.e. a quarter of its staff, and to reduce its aircraft fleet by 30%.

Belgium’s Finance Minister Alexander De Croo is due to meet with Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa’s CEO, on Friday amid negotiations for state aid for Brussels Airlines.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times