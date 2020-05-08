 
Lufthansa will fly again from June
Friday, 08 May, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Lufthansa Group, which currently has the bulk of its fleet grounded, will double the number of its flights from June onwards, with Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings operating to 106 destinations, it announced on Friday.

    After operating mainly repatriation flights in recent weeks, Lufthansa will introduce a new flight schedule in June that will double the number of operational planes. The new schedule will include tourist destinations such as Mallorca and Crete.

    The airline insists, however, that the safety and health of passengers and staff remain the priority. Since the beginning of the week, mouth masks have been compulsory on board the group’s aircraft. While the new measures see an increase, 600 planes will remain on the tarmac.

    Lufthansa does not mention its other subsidiaries Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines in its press release. The flights of these two airlines are currently completely suspended, apart from occasional repatriation or cargo flights. For both Austrian and Brussels Airlines, the date of 1 June has been mentioned as a possible date for the gradual resumption of operations.

    The Brussels Times

