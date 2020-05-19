Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey

More than half of respondents to a weekly survey tracking the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium believe they became infected in the workplace, the results show.
The results stem from the ninth round of the online survey, during which 192 respondents declared to have taken a coronavirus test which came back positive and that they were certain or almost certain that they could identify the person who infected them.
The results of the survey showed that 51% of those respondents suspected they had caught the virus at their workplace.