 
Brussels Breweries join to turn wasted beer into ‘eau de bière’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgians turned away from drug use during lockdown...
Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet...
France bans e-bike ad for discrediting the automobile...
Brussels-City allows demo against headscarf ban – within...
Brussels shelter for infected homeless people remains open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Belgians turned away from drug use during lockdown despite availability
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet
    France bans e-bike ad for discrediting the automobile sector
    Brussels-City allows demo against headscarf ban – within limits
    Brussels shelter for infected homeless people remains open until end of September
    Walloon government described as ‘communist’ by National Bank governor
    Flanders lowers school age to five from September
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 84 new infections per day
    78% of Russians vote for reform allowing Putin two more terms
    Brussels Breweries join to turn wasted beer into ‘eau de bière’
    Terrorist and radical pressure in Belgian prisons is gradually decreasing
    Coronavirus: Belgium remains a popular tourism destination for 2020   
    ‘It’s a danger’: virologists ‘not thrilled’ about EU border reopening
    Thousands of flights cancelled as Brussels Airlines adjusts schedule
    Ex-boss of Proximus cuts a deal with prosecutors on insider trading charges
    Coronavirus costs Belgian rail almost €400 million
    Belgian border closed to non-Europeans until 7 July
    Mask obligation in Brussels communes will not be lifted
    Coronavirus surcharge is allowed, but excessive prices are not
    Flixbus launches new routes from Belgium
    View more

    Brussels Breweries join to turn wasted beer into ‘eau de bière’

    Thursday, 02 July 2020

    A new launch from four well known Brussels breweries is hoping to show how zero waste the brewing process can be, with the creations of a new Brussels Spirit made from kegs of beer that would have gone to waster during the coronavirus crisis.

    The spirit – named “Smells like Brussels Spirit” – was created from over 1000 litres of beer that had been brewed for the taps of Brussels cafes, which otherwise would have been unsold due to Belgium’s coronavirus lockdown.

    Bars were first closed down for a month on 13 March 2020, when Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès deemed it necessary to fight the then-budding coronavirus. It wouldn’t be until Monday 8 June that they reopened, with strict social measures which remain in place even now as we pass into phase 4.

    Related News

    As a result, Breweries across the country adapted to the new normal – with many moving their operations online in an attempt to create more business – and working towards collaboration to keep each other afloat during the crisis. For Brussels Beer Project, En Stoemelings, La Source and No Science, this collaboration turned into “Smells like Brussels Spirit”.

    “Each brewery looked at its stock and brought kegs that would have been otherwise destroyed, kegs have generally a much shorter shelf life than bottles,” Sebastien Morvan, co-founder of Brussels Beer Project told The Brussels Times. The aim of the process was to create something from equal portions of each brewery in one collective drink.

    In terms of product, the drink is said to be somewhere between gin and peket – a Belgian eau de vie aromatised with juniper berries. In addition, the ‘eau de bière’ is flavoured with long pepper, and iris flower – a nod to the Brussels city symbols of an iris.

    The drink will be sold at the respective breweries, as well as in certain bars in the ‘îlot sacré’, who have been challenged to come up with a cocktail that best showcases the limited-edition drink.

    “We’re quite proud of how it turned out,” Morvan added.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times