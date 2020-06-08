 
AB InBev attacks Duvel with ‘angel beer’ Victoria
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 June, 2020
Latest News:
AB InBev attacks Duvel with ‘angel beer’ Victoria...
Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief...
Cheat-sheet: What changed on 8 June?...
‘Zero tolerance for violence against police’: union files...
Brussels Airport ground handler declares bankruptcy 7 days...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 June 2020
    AB InBev attacks Duvel with ‘angel beer’ Victoria
    Flanders unblocks €45 million for Covid-19 poverty relief
    Cheat-sheet: What changed on 8 June?
    ‘Zero tolerance for violence against police’: union files strike notice
    Brussels Airport ground handler declares bankruptcy 7 days before flights resume
    Antwerp police deny only arresting black protesters
    In Photos: 10,000 Black Lives Matter protesters in Brussels
    ‘Not wise’: virologists react to massive BLM protest in Brussels
    Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels leads to riots and looting
    Belgium in Brief: How Will Protests Impact The Virus?
    Teleworking should be the new normal for civil servants, says Flemish minister
    Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst
    Is EU’s Farm to Fork strategy green enough?
    Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns
    Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded baby whale
    Deconfinement brings risk of more parental abductions, says Child Focus
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    View more

    AB InBev attacks Duvel with ‘angel beer’ Victoria

    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Credit: Belga/AB InBev

    AB InBev, the American-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company based in Leuven, has launched a new beer, with a marketing story that attacks Duvel beer head-on.

    The new beer, called “Victoria” is a blond beer with 8.5% alcohol that referments in the bottle. The label shows an angel holding the devil to the ground, and the marketing story behind the new beer has several references to the devil, such as a story of the victory of Archangel Saint Michael over the devil.

    Additionally, AB InBev promotes Victoria as “100% natural” and also refers to “the evil, false and artificial,” which is “characteristic of the ways of the devil.”

    “This is just an open attack,” beer sommelier Jeroen Peeters of the Antwerp pub Dr. Beer told Het Nieuwsblad. “They also choose the former name of Duvel. Anyone who knows anything about beer history knows that it was once called ‘Victory Ale’,” he added.

    Duvel, the iconic blond specialty beer of the Moortgat brewery, has always been very successful, and it is not the first time other breweries try to beat it.

    Related News:

     

    “We have established that the segment of strong, blond beers is growing,” AB InBev spokesperson Karolien Cloots told Het Nieuwsblad. “We follow this consumer trend, and therefore complete our range with this new type of beer,” she added.

    When Brewery Van Honsebrouck brought the ‘Filou’ beer on the market, the Moortgat brewery even started a lawsuit, as Filou copied the taste and appearance of Duvel too much, according to them. The beer was also in a brown bottle, and had a white label with red letters. However, the judge did not rule in favour of Moortgat, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Other beers, such as ‘Hapkin’ by the Alken-Maes brewery, ‘Sloeber’ from brewery Roman, and ‘Satan gold’ from De Block brewery all target the segment in which Duvel is market leader.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times