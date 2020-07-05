 
Belgium changes travel advice for Spain following local lockdown
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
    Belgium changes travel advice for Spain following local lockdown

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's Foreign Ministry has changed its travel advice for Spain from green to orange following the lockdown imposed on Saturday in and around the city of Lérida in Catalonia.

    According to the Foreign Ministry's classification, travel to countries coded orange "is allowed but subject to quarantine, a test or other conditions."

    "On 4 July, the government of Catalonia decided to quarantine the El Segria district (Lérida province)," the Foreign Ministry wrote on its website. "Until further notice, entering or leaving the area is prohibited."

    For travelling to other destinations in Spain, there is no problem. People wishing to travel by air to Spain need to fill in a form at least 48 hours in advance indicating their place of departure and whether they have been in contact with the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Related News:

     

    That form can be found at www.spth.gob.es.

    For her part, Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block has advised Belgians returning from Lérida to limit their contact with others and be tested for Covid-19.

    The authorities in Catalonia on Saturday ordered some 200,000 residents of Lérida back in lockdown after a spike in coronavirus infections.

