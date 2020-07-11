 
Masks in cinemas: Snacks still allowed, says government 
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 July, 2020
Latest News:
Masks in cinemas: Snacks still allowed, says government ...
‘Surprised at success’: €1 tickets boost art-house cinemas...
Srebrenica genocide: Still an open wound in the...
Face masks required: details of the new rules...
‘Don’t like it, don’t board’: outrage over crowds...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 July 2020
    Masks in cinemas: Snacks still allowed, says government 
    ‘Surprised at success’: €1 tickets boost art-house cinemas in Belgium
    Srebrenica genocide: Still an open wound in the Western Balkans
    Face masks required: details of the new rules emerge
    ‘Don’t like it, don’t board’: outrage over crowds at Brussels Airport
    Belgian far-right Schild & Vrienden suspended from Twitter
    Google Street View cars return to Belgian roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages over 84 new infections a day, trend slightly upwards
    Belgium’s Covid-19 death toll: De Block fights back
    ‘Odds are high’ of carcinogenic painkillers in Belgium
    What to expect when travelling to a high-risk EU area
    WHO launches independent evaluation, EU may follow
    Coastal police seek man who kicked officer in the head
    WHO sends experts to China to determine coronavirus origin
    Italy considers extending coronavirus state of emergency
    Russia develops voice-controlled robots for future conflict
    Belgium confirms banned travel locations in Spain and Portugal
    Compulsory masks in shops: the view on the ground
    Enforcing face masks not up to stores, says Delhaize
    Biological bug care & staycation benches: today’s good news
    View more
    Share article:

    Masks in cinemas: Snacks still allowed, says government 

    Saturday, 11 July 2020

    Belgian cinemagoers left worried by the newest rules on masks can rest easy, after clarification from the government what while masks will be required, they can be taken off to eat.

    As of Saturday, the government has made face masks mandatory in cinemas – as well as in shops, theatres, libraries and other enclosed spaces – in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The specifics of the ban, however, drew concern from the public over how it would impact simple things like trying to eat popcorn.

    While it is now compulsory to wear a mouth mask in film and theatre halls, the latest official guidance says they can be briefly removed to eat or drink something.

    The Cabinet of Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem (CD&V) specified this after the ministerial decision on the extension of the mouth mask obligation was published in the Dutch Bulletin of Acts, Orders and Decrees on Friday evening.

    Related News

     

    This rule will be fully clarified in the list of questions and answers (FAQ) that is traditionally adapted after the publication of a new ministerial decree.

    “The FAQ will contain a provision allowing the mouth mask to be removed for the period necessary to consume”, according to the De Crem Cabinet.

    Cinema operator Kinepolis had previously requested that the oral masks should only be compulsory during the movement through the buildings, as in neighbouring Luxembourg and France. In the auditorium itself, visitors should be able to take off the mouth masks, Kinepolis thought.

    The Brussels Times