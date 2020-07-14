 
Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, updated
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020
    On Monday, The Brussels Times put out a simplified version of the Belgian Traffic light system, in an effort to show the core info of the travel ban.

    By Tuesday morning, an unexpected update had made our simplified version obsolete, changing the Orange Zone rule, which was already proving to be the most complex of the three.

    So, let’s try that again.

    If you want to see the original version of this story, click here. 

    Examples include all of Sweden, the UK city of Leicester and parts of Portugal and Spain.

    This list – while initially empty – has grown substantially since the system was implemented. The full list – currently ranging from parts of Austria to other parts of the UK – can be found on the website of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department.

    An announcement on Tuesday morning officially removed the part of the orange travel zone advice calling for quarantine, instead replacing it with advice that travellers must be vigilant, and report to their local doctor if they are showing signs of infection.

    In theory, this is everyone else. All other areas in the EU, Schengen and the UK not included in Red or Orange are in the Green Zone, but as it says above – just because Belgium allows travellers to go doesn’t mean the country is allowing travellers in.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times