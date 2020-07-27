   
Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU...
Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament...
Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says...
Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for...
Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use
    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 3:45 PM
    Belgium starts clinical trials on coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium must return to smaller social bubbles, says Geens
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    © Belga

    A Belgian tech firm is developing Coronalert, the country’s new contact tracing app, set to be rolled out after the summer to boost current contact tracing efforts.

    Devside, an app-developing firm based in Brussels won over the contract to build the application and is preparing to release it in September.

    It is expected the public’s use of the application will bolster the manual contact tracing done at call centres in all three regions of Belgium, which draw from health data.

    Through sufficiently wide use, the app will aim to promptly warn users if they have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

    Related News:

     

    The data collected through the app will also aim to provide information to help authorities better and more quickly determine where a new hotbed is beginning to emerge.

    The app is expected to use Bluetooth technology and draw from the German tracing app Corona-Warn, according to the De Tijd.

    Devside could not be reached for a request for comment at the number provided on their website.

    The government’s choice of the little-known tech firm last week was seen with some surprise by industry observers, who noted that Devside appeared to have only five employees, including its founder.

    A reverse Google image search by tech freelance writer Thomas Smolders showed that customer reviews featured on the company’s website —which have since been updated— used stock image portraits of people listed with different names elsewhere online.

    In statements to BusinessAM, Deviside’s Violaine de Laminne de Bex said that the app-developing firm worked “in the shadows and does not publicise itself.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times