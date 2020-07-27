Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app

The data collected through the app will also aim to provide information to help authorities better and more quickly determine where a new hotbed is beginning to emerge.
The app is expected to use Bluetooth technology and draw from the German tracing app Corona-Warn, according to the De Tijd.
Devside could not be reached for a request for comment at the number provided on their website.
The government’s choice of the little-known tech firm last week was seen with some surprise by industry observers, who noted that Devside appeared to have only five employees, including its founder.
A reverse Google image search by tech freelance writer Thomas Smolders showed that customer reviews featured on the company’s website —which have since been updated— used stock image portraits of people listed with different names elsewhere online.
In statements to BusinessAM, Deviside’s Violaine de Laminne de Bex said that the app-developing firm worked “in the shadows and does not publicise itself.”