   
Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium...
Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence...
Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?...
Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm...
Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    Antwerp and West Flanders governors invited to National Security Council
    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
    Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs
    Co-founder and long-time chairman leaves Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
    Lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says
    Media pluralism under threat in Europe
    Italians face €1,000 fines for breaking face mask rules
    French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition
    Officer punches young man who refuses to wear face mask
    Coronavirus: Antwerp limits contact bubble to 10 persons for four weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels’ lower coronavirus (Covid-19) infection rates could be due to underreporting, according to general practitioners, who call on politicians to increase space and staff for testing for the virus.

    Only one of Brussels’ communes was over the alarm threshold of 20 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, and infections in Brussels as a whole dropped by 6%, while infections increased by 500% in Antwerp.

    According to general practitioners, part of the explanation could be long waiting times for test results. “In the Brussels-Capital Region, private laboratories were chosen to process the tests, which take up to five days to publish the results of a test,” Tine Duchausoit, a doctor in Jette, pointed out.

    “That’s bad news for contact tracing, and discourages patients from staying in during that waiting period,” she said.

    Related Articles

     

    In addition, there are not enough hospitals for testing based on the recommendation of having at least one testing centre per 100,000 inhabitants. Only four hospitals are offering testing, which does not cover that ratio.

    Furthermore, patients who want to be tested cannot voluntarily go to a testing centre during the weekend, and need a form from their doctor, which can further delay testing times. On top of that, over 30% of people in Brussels don’t have a general practitioner.

    Meanwhile, Brussels health inspection head Inge Neven says that there have been more tests in the last two weeks than before and that the underreporting is relative. The procedure is also still being tinkered with in order to make it run more smoothly, according to Neven.

    The Brussels Times