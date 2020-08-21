   
Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before...
Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into...
Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of...
EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit...
We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red zones’ every day despite travel ban
    One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians take on more mortgage despite coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    View more
    Share article:

    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee

    Friday, 21 August 2020

    The Belgian parliament will set up a hearing to review the 2018 death of a Slovak man under police custody at Charleroi Airport, after images of one officer doing a Hitler salute while in the man’s cell emerged online.

    The meeting of the Justice and Interior Commission in the Chamber has been slated for next Tuesday or Wednesday, Kristien Van Vaerenbergh, chair of the Justice Commission, told De Morgen.

    News of the hearing comes after footage emerged of several police officers restraining Jozef Chovanec, a Slovak national who died after being arrested in Charleroi Airport in 2018 for reportedly behaving in a disorderly manner before boarding a flight.

    Related News:

     

    In the footage, Chovanec can be seen in apparent distress inside a small cell, fidgeting and jumping around before proceeding to bang his head against the cell door until blood begins to gush over his face.

    The footage then shows at least six officers inside the cell hovering around Chovanec, who has tied-up at his hands and feet and dragged him face down onto the bed, as one officer climbs on top of him and kneels on his back, despite Chovanec not physically resisting the officers once he has been put on the bed.

    The officer remained on top of Chovanec for several minutes, after which a female police officer can be seen doing a Hitler salute with the left hand while mimicking the Nazi leader’s signature moustache with the other.

    The footage, which includes no audio aside from white noise and in which all of the officers’ faces are blurred out, sparked outrage after being shared online and led to the resignation of the second-in-command of the federal police.

    Federal Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said the “shocking” images were “burned on everyone’s retina,” and, while he said that officers had “acted out of proportion,” he said any potential dismissions or suspensions were in the hands of the police.

    All six police officers that can be seen in the video are still in service, De Standaard reports, with the officer who is seen doing the Hitler salute reportedly removed from services involving contact with the public.

    The family of Chovanec, who went into cardiac arrest and died days later in the hospital at age 38, expressed fears that the fact that the investigation is still unresolved two years after the facts may be an attempt to bury the case.

    “We want to know why they did it to him, why they treated him like this, I want some justice for him as well, of course,” Chovanec’s wife Henrieta Chovancová told De Morgen.

    Ann Van de Steen, the family’s lawyer, said that a complaint had been filed against public prosecutors in Charleroi and said that “no serious work” had been done on the case.

    An autopsy after Chovanec’s death showed that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest, with Chovancová saying that he might have suffered a psychotic episode at the time.

    Sandrine Vairon of Charleroi’s public prosecutor’s office said that all police officers involved had already been questioned, despite the delays brought on by the coronavirus crisis, but said that an additional investigation was still ongoing.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times