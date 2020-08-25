Marc Van Ranst accused of spreading fear and false information
Action group Viruswaanzin (which translates as ‘viral madness’) has filed an official complaint against virologist Marc Van Ranst for spreading fear and false information.
The group’s lawyer, Michael Verstraeten, filed a complaint with Belgium’s Medical Association. The organisation handles complaints in cases where citizens feel they have suffered at the hands of a medical professional. If the complaint is found to be justified, disciplinary sanctions can be imposed on the accused.
Viruswaanzin believes Van Ranst is abusing his status as a physician, spreading misinformation, and sowing fear among the public. Due to the latter, the organisation feels Van Ranst is responsible for fear-induced early deaths. Any record of such cases was not given.
Van Ranst himself responded by saying that “in some cases, we should be allowed to call people crazy”. The virologist estimates that the complaint will not be followed up on by the Association.
“I am 100% confident. This complaint will likely go straight to the bin.”
On his Twitter, Van Ranst shared the complaint with his followers, which was published on Viruswaanzin’s official website. “The unbearable lightness of the existence of people mad with the virus”, he said.
Overall, the group feels the lockdown has caused more deaths than there would have been otherwise. Instead of the current safety measures, members would like to see regulations that “don’t limit the economy and the rights and freedoms of people”.