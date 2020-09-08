   
Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk system
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk...
Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for...
Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB...
Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for...
Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk system
    Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic
    Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB InBev
    Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for ‘hate speech’
    Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of AB InBev factory entrance
    Brussels neighbourhood in unrest after second car targeted by arson attack
    EU auditors: Member states did not address recommendations to reach Europe 2020 targets
    Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests
    New increase in infections is ’cause for concern’, expert warns
    Who was Annie Cordy?
    ‘Serious impact’ on Covid-19 patients’ lungs improves with time, study suggests
    Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest prison
    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
    Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels Airport
    Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk system

    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Illustration picture shows a police officer checking a person in a car at the border between Belgium and France in April 2020. © BELGA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE

    Authorities in Belgium are calling for wider cooperation on coronavirus regulations between EU countries, calling for a common travel risk assessment system.

    Belgian towns along the border with France have come forward with concerns over the differences in the colour-coded. risk systems between Belgium and France.

    While Belgium has classed France’s North department as orange or of moderate risk, authorities in France class the area as a red or high-risk zone.

    Related News:

     

    The governor of the bordering West Flemish province, Carl Decaluwé has said the situation is “extremely confusing” and of concern given the number of people who travel across the border daily.

    “There is not much we can do for the time being,” Decaluwé told VRT. “As long as the region remains orange, we cannot take any extra measures.”

    People travelling into Belgium from zones classed as orange by the foreign affairs ministry are encouraged, but not required to quarantine or take a coronavirus test, meaning authorities cannot enforce either measure.

    “It’s a very unpleasant situation,” said Eddy Lust, the mayor of Menen, a municipality south of Kortrijk and bordering the French city of Tourcoing.

    Lust said that to make up for a lack of stricter measures, officials in their city had opted to enforce the use of face masks in crowded areas.

    Decaluwé said confusion and incongruent situations due to the different risk assessments between countries was not only a problem in Belgium.

    “You can also see it in Spain, some places there are turning green already, but for our country, the entire country is red,” he said.

    The Flemish governor is therefore calling for a European-wide colour code system in order for local authorities to have increased clarity in managing cross-border flows.

    “Each country is now deciding for itself which colours they give to certain places,” he said. “That just can’t be.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times