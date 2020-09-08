   
Three Brussels schools trigger quarantines after positive Covid-19 cases
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
Latest News:
Three Brussels schools trigger quarantines after positive Covid-19...
Essential workers’ salaries far below the Belgian average,...
When do we get a vaccine? 5 plans,...
TikTok warns parents of widely shared ‘hidden’ suicide...
Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Three Brussels schools trigger quarantines after positive Covid-19 cases
    Essential workers’ salaries far below the Belgian average, data shows
    When do we get a vaccine? 5 plans, no answer
    TikTok warns parents of widely shared ‘hidden’ suicide clip
    Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth round of Brexit negotiations
    25,000 people in Belgium sign petition for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Belgium in Brief: €135 Airport Coronvirus Tests Won’t Be Reimbursed
    Belgian Red Devils face Iceland tonight despite Covid-19 case on their squad
    Anti ‘left-wing policy’ protest banned by city of Mechelen
    Post-coronavirus recovery slows in OECD countries
    Research: Honeybee venom kills off breast cancer cells
    EP Vice-President to succeed disgraced Commissioner Phil Hogan
    Online retailer Bol.com will no longer sell alcohol
    Belgian new coronavirus infections rise for third day in a row
    Over 1,500 reports for ignoring face mask obligation in Brussels since July
    Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk system
    Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic
    Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB InBev
    Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for ‘hate speech’
    Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of AB InBev factory entrance
    View more
    Share article:

    Three Brussels schools trigger quarantines after positive Covid-19 cases

    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    © Belga

    One week into the new school year, hundreds of pupils and dozens of school staffers in Brussels has been put in quarantine following the detection of a coronavirus case in the premises.

    Two preschools in the municipality of Ixelles have put a combined 210 pupils in preventative quarantine after two external school collaborators tested positive for coronavirus.

    The children, all aged under 6, were not allowed to attend class on Monday in a decision the Francophone childhood authority ONE described as preventative due to the children’s young age.

    Related News:

     

    “A note from the ONE said that, since children under six years old cannot follow social distance rules and are in direct contact with school staff, they must be put in quarantine,” Romain de Reusme, public education councillor for Ixelles, told 7sur7.

    “If the children had been a bit older, a quarantine would not have been necessary,” he added.

    In Anderlecht, ten kindergarten teachers from the Sint-Vincentius Institute were also sent into quarantine after one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports on Tuesday.

    With teachers at home, the school has asked parents to keep their preschoolers at home until 14 September unless they have no other childcare alternatives, Bruzz reports.

    The school’s primary section continues to be open normally, the school said, adding that they decided to put the preschool staffers in quarantine because the one who tested positive had participated in several meetings in the proceedings days.

    The Atheneum GO! For Business secondary school in Molenbeek also reported a coronavirus case on Tuesday, saying that it had put 14 staffers on quarantine as a result, out of which ten were teachers, with all staffers set to take a coronavirus test.

    Due to the teachers’ absence, the school will activate distance learnings procedures for students in the 2nd and 3rd grade but will keep the rest of its classes open as normal.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times