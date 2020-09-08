Belgian new coronavirus infections rise for third day in a row
Tuesday, 08 September 2020
Credit: Belga
An average of 479.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.
The trend of new infections per day increased by 7% over the 7-day period from 29 August to 4 September. This is the third day in a row that the average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is rising again.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 88,769. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.