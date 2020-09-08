   
Belgian new coronavirus infections rise for third day in a row
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 479.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 7% over the 7-day period from 29 August to 4 September. This is the third day in a row that the average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium is rising again.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 88,769. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 1 to 7 September, the authorities recorded an average of 18.4 new hospital admissions per day, an increase of almost 28% compared to the daily average of 14.4 in the week before.

    In total, 235 patients are currently in hospital, of which 52 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 3 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 3.6 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,909.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times