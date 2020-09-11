   
Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday
Friday, 11 September, 2020
    Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Credit: Wikicommons Jerôme (CC BY 2.0)

    Passengers at Brussels Airport will be able to get a coronavirus test in the terminal as of Monday, the airport announced on Friday.

    The testing centre will open at 6:00 AM on Monday and initially, only passengers coming back from a red zone will be allowed to get tested, the airport said in a press release.

    During the first weeks, only the standard tests would be available in the centre, which the airport also said will be open to “anyone who needs to get tested within the scope of contact tracing.”

    Related News:

     

    Rapid tests, aimed at departing passengers and capable of delivering results within 3 hours, will only become available by the end of September, when the testing centre is expected to be outfitted with an on-site lab.

    Standard tests will be offered to passengers for a rate of €67 while passengers taking express tests will be billed €135.

    In a statement released in the run-up to the centre’s opening, the airport said that passengers returning from a red zone, who are required by authorities to get tested, will benefit from the social security fee of €46.81.

    The airport’s press service was not immediately available for a request for comment.

    The airport testing centre will only be for passengers who have no Covid-19 symptoms, who will be able to book a testing slot online or register directly on-site.

    Passengers who test positive for the virus will be asked to leave the airport and can be refused boarding by their airline, Brussels Airport said on their website.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times