Brussels Airport Covid-19 testing lab opens on Monday

Rapid tests, aimed at departing passengers and capable of delivering results within 3 hours, will only become available by the end of September, when the testing centre is expected to be outfitted with an on-site lab.
Standard tests will be offered to passengers for a rate of €67 while passengers taking express tests will be billed €135.
In a statement released in the run-up to the centre’s opening, the airport said that passengers returning from a red zone, who are required by authorities to get tested, will benefit from the social security fee of €46.81.
The airport’s press service was not immediately available for a request for comment.
The airport testing centre will only be for passengers who have no Covid-19 symptoms, who will be able to book a testing slot online or register directly on-site.
Passengers who test positive for the virus will be asked to leave the airport and can be refused boarding by their airline, Brussels Airport said on their website.