The temperature could rise up to 34 degrees in Belgium today, according to the morning forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures not exceeding 30 degrees for the rest of the week.

For Tuesday, the RMI issued a code yellow for almost the entire country, with only the coast remaining green.

Related Articles

A code yellow means that measures can be taken to protect older and weaker people by letting them drink more and not letting them stay in direct sunlight, and that people are recommended to be vigilant.

Such a code is issued in case of a heat wave, or when the maximum temperature is 32 degrees or higher for at least one day.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times