10% cars sold in Belgium are now electric or hybrid

Various factors may explain this increase over the last few months, according to the administration.
For one, the EU-wide cap on CO2 emissions has gone from an average of 130 grammes of CO2 per kilometre per car in 2019 to 95g CO2/km from this year.
This makes it in the interest of manufacturers to offer a more diverse range and sell more vehicles with zero or low emissions, FPS Mobility explained.
In addition, a change in the taxation of company cars has made electric and hybrid cars more interesting from a fiscal point of view. A large majority of the zero- and (very) low-emission cars sold in recent months are company cars.
Finally, the FPS Mobility noted an increasingly wide, diversified and accessible offer in electric models.