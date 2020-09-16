   
10% cars sold in Belgium are now electric or hybrid
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
    10% cars sold in Belgium are now electric or hybrid

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    One in ten cars sold in Belgium in August was electric or hybrid, marking the first time their share reaches 10%, the Federal Public Mobility Service (FPS Mobility) announced on Wednesday.

    In August 2019, the share of new hybrid and electric cars sold was still only 2.5%.

    Since the beginning of 2015, the number of zero-emission vehicles – 100% electric and hydrogen-powered fuel cell cars – has increased eightfold, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%.

    Growth is even stronger for plug-in hybrids, for which the number has almost doubled every year since 2015, with an average annual growth rate of more than 90%.

    Given the recent emergence of this type of vehicle, the relative share in the fleet is still marginal, however, without exceeding the 1% mark in September 2020.

    “This figure is set to grow gradually as new electric cars replace conventional cars,” FPS Mobility predicted.

    Various factors may explain this increase over the last few months, according to the administration.

    For one, the EU-wide cap on CO2 emissions has gone from an average of 130 grammes of CO2 per kilometre per car in 2019 to 95g CO2/km from this year.

    This makes it in the interest of manufacturers to offer a more diverse range and sell more vehicles with zero or low emissions, FPS Mobility explained.

    In addition, a change in the taxation of company cars has made electric and hybrid cars more interesting from a fiscal point of view. A large majority of the zero- and (very) low-emission cars sold in recent months are company cars.

    Finally, the FPS Mobility noted an increasingly wide, diversified and accessible offer in electric models.

