Belgian woman rescued from kidnapper in remote Spanish farm

A badly bruised Belgian woman was rescued by Spain’s Guarda Civil from a farm in Málaga where she had been locked up after her partner kidnapped her.

The woman was able to call her brother in Belgium during a moment of distraction from her kidnapper, and the brother, in turn, tipped off Belgian police.

Police in Belgium contacted the Guardia Civil with only rough details of the woman’s location, and the latter combed the area until they found her in a remote farmhouse in Mijas, a municipality some 8 kilometres from the coast in the southern province of Málaga.

The kidnapper, a 28-year-old Belgian national, had not tied up his victim but threatened to keep her from leaving, according to Spanish media.

The woman was found with a swollen eye and severe bruising throughout her body and it was not immediately clear for how long she had been kidnapped.

The woman’s brother said that the kidnapper, who will be referred to a local court, had issues with drugs abuse and psychological problem, HLN reports.

The Brussels Times