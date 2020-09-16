Belgian woman rescued from kidnapper in remote Spanish farm

A badly bruised Belgian woman was rescued by Spain’s Guarda Civil from a farm in Málaga where she had been locked up after her partner kidnapped her.
The woman was able to call her brother in Belgium during a moment of distraction from her kidnapper, and the brother, in turn, tipped off Belgian police.
Police in Belgium contacted the Guardia Civil with only rough details of the woman’s location, and the latter combed the area until they found her in a remote farmhouse in Mijas, a municipality some 8 kilometres from the coast in the southern province of Málaga.