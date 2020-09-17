   
Uniform travel restrictions across EU could be introduced next week
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Latest News:
One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing...
Brussels City taken to court over park car...
Aalst Carnival will not take place in February...
Doctors Without Borders denied access to medical facilities...
BioNTech buys a Novartis plant to increase vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    One of Belgium’s wolf cubs is missing
    Brussels City taken to court over park car ban
    Aalst Carnival will not take place in February next year
    Doctors Without Borders denied access to medical facilities at Lesbos refugee camp
    BioNTech buys a Novartis plant to increase vaccine production capacity
    Government minister pours cold water over coalition talks
    Uniform travel restrictions across EU could be introduced next week
    Belgian mayors race to quell coronavirus clusters after Portugal youth trip
    Commuters trapped in ‘protected’ lift in Antwerp for 2 hours 
    Belgium in Brief: The Expected Happens
    STIB launches test phase for all-in-one Brussels mobility app
    ECB announces €73 billion relaxation in regulations for major banks
    Brussels has a new taxi app for people with mobility issues
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth begins her military training
    66 care homes in Brussels and Flanders infected with Covid-19
    Belgium breaks average of 800 new coronavirus cases per day
    Van Ranst urges university students to limit weekend trips home
    Sun entering new cycle, Belgian astronomers reveal
    De Lijn threatens strikes in October
    Brussels primary school sends all teachers into quarantine
    View more
    Share article:

    Uniform travel restrictions across EU could be introduced next week

    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission is aiming to introduce uniform colour codes for all travel zones in EU countries next week, according to Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

    Currently, it is still up to the member States to decide what colour they assign certain travel zones in other countries, leading to confusion for travellers because of constantly changing travel restrictions and quarantine rules.

    “We need to move towards coordination, but that is difficult,” said European Commissioner Didier Reynders on VRT radio on Thursday morning.

    “At the beginning of September, we sent a recommendation to the countries to find an agreement. They should all use the same criteria to define the zones, and also use the same map,” he said. “A region that is coloured red should be red for everyone, not for Belgium but not other countries, for example.”

    Reynders aims to have this uniform map of colour codes by next week Tuesday, 22 September, but fears that it will take longer. There has been a considerable effort by the German Presidency to reach an agreement, according to him, but “the road is still long.”

    Related News:

     

    “Every day, there is a change in one country or another, who all have a different vision for the colour codes,” Reynders said, adding that assigning them is a national competence. “But it would be useful to have the same map for everyone, and a new decision once a week.”

    On Tuesday, many European airlines also pushed for uniform travel restrictions across the EU, as the confusion concerning the rules is hindering air traffic, according to them.

    Travel restrictions and quarantine rules should be based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which draws up colour codes for each country or region, according to the sector.

    “The Council of the EU must make this a political priority,” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group. “Uncoordinated national measures over the last six months have had a devastating impact on freedom of movement – a core EU principal – with significant knock-on effects for our travel and tourism sector.”

    Additionally, Easyjet’s top executive said that uniform travel rules would help airlines more than state aid.

    On Wednesday, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department published its latest weekly update of the colour codes for travel zones, colouring the cities of Amsterdam and Vienna, as well as several other areas, red. This means that non-essential travel from Belgium will no longer be allowed, and people returning from there have to be tested and quarantined.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times